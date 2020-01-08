|
|
Waldo E. Rodler, Jr.
April 17, 1927 - December 13, 2019
Resident of San Jose and Santa Cruz, CA
Renowned military defense, automotive, recreational
vehicle, and locomotive engineer, Waldo E. Rodler Jr.
passed away peacefully in his sleep. Born and raised
in Davenport, Iowa, during WWII, "Rod" trained in the
extremely elite EDDY tested-Chicago Radio Naval unit.
He served as an Aviation Electronic Technican. He
attended Iowa State University at Ames, receiving his
degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Mr. Rodler designed the first gas turbine locomotive
engine that now resides in the Smithsonian Institute.
Among his many professional accomplishments, he
designed the starter systems for the F-16 fighter jets.
He additionally designed various military vehicles
while as a Vice President at Lockheed Corporation.
For many years Rod was a consulting engineer for
various international corporations. For instance, he
designed all automotive turbo charged engines for
the Nissan Corporation in Japan and locomotives
and train systems for the Thai government. Rod
designed the Integrated Jet Propulsion Hydrofoil
System and Vehicle that is currently in use by the Navy
seals. Mr. Rodler served as the key note speaker for
the International Society of Automotive Engineers
conventions on several occasions.
He holds numerous patents.
Mr. Rodler was a music lover, who offered his rich
baritone voice to church choirs across the country
and the Elks Chanters Chorus, in Iowa. He served as
an Elder and a leader-educator of the Jr. and Sr. High
programs at the Stone Church of Willow Glen, PCUSA,
in San Jose, California. Throughout his life he and his
family were active Masons. Rod became a 33rd degree
Mason while very young in Davenport, Iowa, and later
served on the board of directors at Paradise Park,
Masonic Club in Santa Cruz, California where he was
a member for more than forty years. He was Scout
Master to his son's Boy Scout troop.
Waldo Rodler, Jr. was the beloved husband of his wife
Doris, who preceded him in death in 2015. He was
a wonderful father to his daughter Rebecca Cranert
(Terrence L. Cranert) and son Micah Rodler (Cora
Rodler) as well as two daughters who predeceased
him, Marjorie Rodler and Linda Slattery. He was the
cherished grandfather of six grandchildren, Tiffany
Slattery, Christian Cranert, Jenny Cranert, Alex Cranert,
Finn Rodler and Honor Rodler.
Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral
which will be held at Oak Hills Cemetary at 300 Curtner
Avenue in San Jose on January 11, 2020. Viewing
will begin at noon in the Chapel of the Roses followed
by services at 1 PM. A graveside service with full
Naval honors will take place at 2:30 PM followed by a
reception.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020