Walter Gilbrech
1930 - 2020
April 1, 1930 - October 14, 2020
San Jose
Born in San Francisco, Walter was the fifth of five children of Omer V. Gilbrech Sr. and Anna (Curran) Gilbrech, who relocated their family from that city to Monta Vista, CA around the outbreak of World War II.
Walter was pre-deceased by his parents, his brother Omer V. (Sonny) Gilbrech Jr., sisters Dorothy Draper and Matilda Villareal. He is survived by sister Lorena Fuson of Paris, MI; by his former wife Patricia Delaney of San Jose; his children Gae McCrary (from a previous relationship), Jan Gilbrecht of Espanola, NM; Robin Gilbrecht and husband Shannon Minter of Winnsboro,TX; Aric Gilbrecht and wife Debra of Penryn CA; Matthew Gilbrecht and family of Cupertino, CA and Walter Grant Gilbrecht of Sequim, WA. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Asa, Alia, Billie (with whom he was especially close), Gabriel, Caiden and Aubrey, and great-granddaughters Ainoa, Lorea and Rey.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 25, 2020.
