Walter W. Love
Feb. 10, 1918 - Sept. 23, 2018
Watsonville, Ca.
On September 23, 2019 Walter W. Love peacefully passed away in Freedom Ca. surrounded by his family. He was 101.
Walter was born on February 10, 1918 in Kansas to his parents H. Walter and Elsie Love. Walter and family came to Watsonville in 1947, bought a truck and started hauling hay in from the San Joaquin Valley to the Red Barn on HWY 101. Later he and a partner started up Green-Gro Fertilizer, which they ultimately sold. Walter then opened the new Phillips 66 Station at the corner of Freedom Blvd and Green Valley Road. After he bought it from the company it became Freedom Mobil.
He was a founding member of Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church and was instrumental in
the construction of the building. It is now known as Arthur Road Baptist Church.
After retirement he and his wife traveled extensively around the United States in their
various motor homes. Often meeting up with family. They also traveled to Europe and
Israel in tour groups lead by his wife's brother.
Walter loved to play board games and cards, his favorite being Pinochle. At any family
gathering he eventually got everyone around the game table.
He also took up counted cross stich (needlepoint). His largest undertaking is a beautiful
3' by 4' called "The Afternoon of a Faun."
Walter walked closely with his Lord and Savior since his teenage years and is now with
him in heaven.
He is survived by his children, Don (Mary) Love of Watsonville, Jim (Sally) Love of Chico and June Love of San Jose; grandchildren Deborah (Mike) Jones of Watsonville, Wyatt Love of Colorado, Benjamin (Kim) Love of Chico, A.J. (Analene) Love of Idaho, Kimberley (Matt) Jones of Watsonville and Rob (Jacqueline) Love of Watsonville; and 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marie Love; and his brother Dell (Nadine) Love.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 5th at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church located at 101 Madison St. in Watsonville 95076.
Donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Watsonville or Mt. Hermon, PO Box 413 Mt. Hermon, Ca. 95041.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019