Wanda Maitoza

May 17, 1930 - February 16, 2019

Santa Cruz, CA

For nearly all her life, Wanda J. Maitoza was a resident of Santa Cruz, CA. On the afternoon of Feb. 16, 2019 she passed away at home after a brief battle with cancer. Wanda was 88 years old. She had been under the care of hospice, and her family, who were with her until the end.

Wanda was born May 17, 1930 in Porterville, CA. She was the daughter of the late Morris M. McCoy ("Coy") and Lois (Skinner) Williams, and her late brothers Kenneth and Harold. She came here with her family after the outbreak of WWII. At 14, her father was killed by a drunk driver in San Mateo. With 2 younger brothers and a mother ill, she became caretaker and babysitter. Wanda graduated from Santa Cruz High in June, 1948, but couldn't attend her ceremony. Earlier that week, she was critically injured in a fatal accident on the Santa Cruz-Los Gatos highway. With a broken spine, Wanda crawled 100 ft. up a steep cliff to get help from a passing motorist, likely saving her friend's lives.

Later she worked as a nanny, then was an operator for Pacific Telephone. She went on a blind date in fall of 1951, meeting "Joe", her future husband and two friends. Joseph R. Maitoza (Watsonville) quickly fell in love with Wanda, proposed and they married just weeks later! In 1955, in their new home, three children soon followed (Denis, Steven, and Karen).

Wanda worked for many years in Santa Cruz City Schools food service, mostly at Harbor High. Once retired, Joe and Wanda traveled in their RV on many family trips. They also enjoyed visiting Lake Tahoe each summer for family vacation.

The center of her family, Wanda was a devoted loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. As homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, knitting, visiting friends, reading and playing games or crosswords. She especially enjoyed their home filled with her children and grandchildren! The couple happily celebrated their 50th Golden Anniversary in 2001. Her beloved husband, Joe, passed away of cancer in 2008. Wanda was also a survivor of two other organ cancers after Joe's death!

Wanda is survived by her 2 sons: Denis Maitoza and his ex-wife Tara of Santa Cruz; Steven and Dr. Robyn Maitoza of York, PA; and her daughter Karen and Kelly Wood of Perris, CA. Also by 9 grandchildren: Scott (San Diego, CA); Melissa (Topeka, KS); Alyssa (San Francisco, CA); Nick (Sacramento, CA); Kurtis and Kristen (Perris, CA); and Ryan, Brady, and Reagan (York, PA). Also many extended family and friends including brother-in-law Ken and his wife Romba Maitoza (Watsonville, CA), the latter whom she loved like a sister! Her family is most grateful for the numerous calls, and visits (and food) from her friends and loved ones, and all those who provided care!

Private internment will be at Oakwood Memorial, Santa Cruz. A service is being planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Santa Cruz Hospice is most appreciated.





Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019