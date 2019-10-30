|
Wayne Greene
Jan. 15, 1948 - Sept. 3, 2019
Aptos Hills
On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Wayne R. Greene passed away in Aptos Hills, CA, at the age of 71. He is survived by his son Christopher, granddaughters Novalie and Adelaide, grandson Michael, his brother Ernest, and mother Bobbie.
Wayne was born on January 15, 1948 in Nevada City, CA. His family settled in the Fremont area and he graduated from Mission San Jose High School. Wayne moved to Santa Cruz over 50 years ago and has had a long career as a general contractor, specializing in custom built homes that reflected his ingenuity and flair for design.
Wayne found joy in classic Porsche automobiles and good music, yet he was also known for his intense curiosity throughout life, diving deep into watersports, tennis, snowboarding and skiing, barbeque, travel, art and more. He was always ready for the next adventure. Wayne was adored for his infectious enthusiasm, humor and friendliness. He had a genuine love for connecting with people and getting to know them, which made him a delightful companion and loyal friend.
Wayne's ashes will be scattered in the ocean during a private family event, and his friends will continue to celebrate his life in music and community gatherings for years to come.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2019