Wendy Hespel

April 11, 1963 - May 23, 2019

Capitola

The world said goodbye to a bright star on May 23, 2019. Wendy (Kirkwood) Hespel passed from this earth with her husband Jacques by her side after a brief but mighty battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends who always brought her the greatest joy.

Wendy was born April 11, 1963. Wendy was an accomplished violinist and played for the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, the Cincinnati Community Orchestra, and the Nova Vista Symphony in San Jose, California. She was an incredible interior decorator, had a great sense of style, and lived with no fear of any goal which she wished to accomplish.

Wendy graduated from the College of Mount Saint Joseph with a Bachelors Degree in Legal Studies, and was a graduate of Greenhills High School class of 1981. She had a career in legal, real estate, and most recently property management. Wendy was extremely proud of her daughter Corie, and of all the roles she played as wife, sister, daughter, cousin, aunt, and friend, being a good Mom was the most important.

Wendy is survived by her mother Sarajane Marvin, her spouse Jacques Hespel, her daughter Corinne Kirkwood, sisters Susan Marvin, Heidi Martin, Nadine Burke, brothers John and Tim Marvin, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Hooper's Beach in Capitola on June 22, 2019 at 10:00am.





