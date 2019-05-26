|
Wilhelmine Tipton
Jan. 1, 1929-May 7, 2019
Soquel
Helma Tipton died peacefully at Pacific Coast Manor in Capitola. She is survived by her children, Kent Tipton, Andrea & Tom Krempa, Sue & Tim Kilchenman, and Ron Tipton & Rita Molyneaux. She was a loving grandmother to Roxanne Krempa, Patrick & Mary Krempa, Will Tipton & Monica Lewis, Shawna Day, Kristina Briseno, and William Kilchenman. She will be missed by her sisters and brother in Tyrol. Born in Vienna, Austria, she was the oldest of 8 siblings. She met the love of her life, Larry Tipton in a Vienna park after the end of WWII. They were married just shy of 50 years before Larry's passing. Walking was a lifetime passion and her heart belonged to the Dolomite Mountains in Austria.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 26, 2019