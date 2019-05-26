Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilhelmine Tipton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilhelmine Tipton


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wilhelmine Tipton Obituary
Wilhelmine Tipton
Jan. 1, 1929-May 7, 2019
Soquel
Helma Tipton died peacefully at Pacific Coast Manor in Capitola. She is survived by her children, Kent Tipton, Andrea & Tom Krempa, Sue & Tim Kilchenman, and Ron Tipton & Rita Molyneaux. She was a loving grandmother to Roxanne Krempa, Patrick & Mary Krempa, Will Tipton & Monica Lewis, Shawna Day, Kristina Briseno, and William Kilchenman. She will be missed by her sisters and brother in Tyrol. Born in Vienna, Austria, she was the oldest of 8 siblings. She met the love of her life, Larry Tipton in a Vienna park after the end of WWII. They were married just shy of 50 years before Larry's passing. Walking was a lifetime passion and her heart belonged to the Dolomite Mountains in Austria.


View the online memorial for Wilhelmine Tipton
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.