Willa Guerra

July 2, 1924 - July 12, 2019

San Jose

18 days after her husband Joe Guerra, Jr's funeral and ten days after her 95th birthday (that she celebrated robustly with family and friends), Willa left us peacefully on July 12th. She was surrounded by family and loved ones in her home with her quick wit, immense strength and deep faith shining brightly right to the end.

Willa was the one of five children, born to her parents, Ed and Elsie Egger in Grand Junction, CO. She was preceded in death by her siblings Edith, Betty, Bud and Alzo. She lived a life full of caring and compassion, generously giving her time to St. Christopher's School and Church for over 40 years. She was an avid gardener and loved to paint. Most importantly, she cared deeply for her husband Joe, son Joe and daughter Judy, four grandchildren Ashley, Gina, Reise, and Shane (all of whom she bragged about continually), as well as multiple nieces and nephews. She was amazing in her strength and she was ready to catch up with her husband and they are now undoubtedly dancing the nights away in heaven. She will be missed by many, but she also left explicit instructions: "No crying, have a drink and do something fun."

Family and friends may visit 6 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday July 16, 2019, at The Lima Family Erickson Chapel, 710 Willow Street, San Jose, a Vigil Service will follow at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Wednesday July 17, 2019, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 2278 Booksin Ave, San Jose.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Christopher's Church (San Jose).





View the online memorial for Willa Guerra Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 16, 2019