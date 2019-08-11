|
Willem Betts (Bill) Dekking
August 1, 2019
Portland, Oregon
Willem Betts (Bill) Dekking died the morning of August 1, 2019 in Portland, Oregon after a lengthly illness. Bill was born at Sisters Hospital in Santa Cruz and attended local schools. At the age of 18 he joined the military where he served as a US Navy diver.
Returning home he apprenticed at the Santa Cruz Sentinel as a compositor and subsequently worked there for 30+ years. While living in New Zealand in the 1970's he worked for the Auckland Star. In his retirement he and his wife rescued, cared for and loved many dogs.
Bill excelled at outdoor sports - track running, motocross racing, sailing Hobie Cats, mountain biking and back country trekking.
He was admired and loved by many and will be missed. Locally Bill is survived by his daughter Stephenie Dekking and her mother Marcie Dekking. No services are planned.
Contributions to a or one with an environmental focus in his memory are appreciated.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019