William A. KassisOct. 22, 1933 - June 11, 2020Resident of Scotts ValleyWilliam A. Kassis, age 86, passed away June 11, 2020 in Scotts Valley, CA. He was born in 1933 in the Middle East before coming to the United States in 1959 with the help of Ross and Olive Kerr. He attended Oakland City College, Cal Poly, San Jose State University and Stanford University where he graduated with a Doctorate in Engineering. In 1961 he married Janette A. Kerr and they moved to Scotts Valley in 1969. Bill worked for IBM in San Jose for 25 years. In 1971 he returned to Lebanon for a year to work at the orphanage he loved and helped build in the 1950s. In 1988 he took a leave of absence from IBM to teach at Bethany University for a year and a year later took early retirement and continued as a volunteer instructor where he taught the Book of Job for 23 years. He loved teaching and mentoring students and was loved by the Bethany University community. Bill served on the Scotts Valley Water District board for 26 years -- elected to six consecutive terms. He served as their president for four years. Bill had one brother, Prof. Hanna Kassis and has four sisters -- Lucy, Maria, Christine and Muna; and twelve nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service at Gateway Bible Church in Scotts Valley to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the William Kassis Arab World Ministry Scholarship at Assemblies of God Theological Seminary, 1111 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, MO 65890.