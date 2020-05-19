William Aubrey Jones, Jr.
Sept. 29, 1934 - May 11, 2020
Resident of Aptos
William Aubrey Jones, Jr. passed away May 11, 2020 at his home in Aptos with his family by his side. He was 85.
Born on September 29, 1934 in Fayetteville, Arkansas the son of Dr. William Aubrey Jones, Sr. and Miriam Jones. He grew up in El Paso, Texas and attended New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, New Mexico where he studied Entomology. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp.
Bill moved to Aptos in 1968 where he owned and operated Cardiff Pest Control for thirty years. He retired in 1998. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, playing golf and spending time on his ranch. He was a member and trustee of the First Baptist Church of Aptos and a long time and valued member of the Santa Cruz Host Lions Club.
Bill is survived by his son, Paul R. Jones and his wife Gina Jones of Reno, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ann Louise Jones in 2016, his father, Dr. William A. Jones, Sr in 1991 and his mother, Miriam Jones in 2002.
A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest with his wife Ann.
Arrangements are under the care of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel. To express you condolences or to share a remembrance with Bill's family. Please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.
View the online memorial for William Aubrey Jones, Jr.
Sept. 29, 1934 - May 11, 2020
Resident of Aptos
William Aubrey Jones, Jr. passed away May 11, 2020 at his home in Aptos with his family by his side. He was 85.
Born on September 29, 1934 in Fayetteville, Arkansas the son of Dr. William Aubrey Jones, Sr. and Miriam Jones. He grew up in El Paso, Texas and attended New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, New Mexico where he studied Entomology. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp.
Bill moved to Aptos in 1968 where he owned and operated Cardiff Pest Control for thirty years. He retired in 1998. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, playing golf and spending time on his ranch. He was a member and trustee of the First Baptist Church of Aptos and a long time and valued member of the Santa Cruz Host Lions Club.
Bill is survived by his son, Paul R. Jones and his wife Gina Jones of Reno, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ann Louise Jones in 2016, his father, Dr. William A. Jones, Sr in 1991 and his mother, Miriam Jones in 2002.
A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest with his wife Ann.
Arrangements are under the care of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel. To express you condolences or to share a remembrance with Bill's family. Please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.
View the online memorial for William Aubrey Jones, Jr.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 19, 2020.