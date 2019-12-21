|
William (Bill) Buckingham
March 13, 1928 - December 8, 2019
Watsonville CA
William Buckingham, known by most as Bill or Buck, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 91. He leaves behind his two daughters, Bryn Calderon (Angel) and Bonnie Buckingham, 3 grandchildren, Makena (Marissa) Calderon, Isaiah Calderon, and Cody Carr. He was preceded in death by his wife Sue and his daughter Dawn Carr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Green Valley Christian Center at 376 South Green Valley Road, Watsonville, on January 11, 2020 at 11am. Light lunch will be served immediately after the service.
Bill's desire was to make sure that his autistic daughter Bonnie was looked after. So, in lieu of flowers please make donations to Bonnie Buckingham's Go Fund Me account. All donations will be used for immediate living expenses. Simply go to gofundme.com and search for Bonnie Buckingham.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 21, 2019