|
|
William Callanan
Apr. 27, 1924- Jan. 26, 2020
Santa Cruz
William Aloysius Callanan passed away on January 26, 2020. Born in Queens NY on April 27, 1924, Bill (or Billy) lost his father at age 8, and grew up in Sunnyside with his mother Margaret and paternal grandfather William. On his first date with future wife Adeline Hession, they won a jitterbug dance contest. Eager go to sea and serve his country in World War II, Bill was accepted to the US Maritime Radio Officers' Training School on Gallups Island near Boston. Bill served on several Merchant Marine ships in the South Pacific and North Atlantic. After the war, he returned to NY and married Adeline; they had 6 children and lived happily until her passing in 1989. Bill joined Seaboard World Airlines (later Flying Tigers/ FedEx) as Radio Operator, then Flight Engineer and Pilot, traveling the world for 35 years. The family spent 4 years in Honolulu, then returned to NY and NJ. A gifted storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor, Bill regaled us of his adventures in all corners of the world. After retiring from Seaboard, Bill earned his community college degree in NJ and began a second career as a computer programmer. He took a "student intern" job at QAD and became head of tech support. Bill spent much of his second retirement with special friends in Daytona Beach, FL. Billy spent the last few years in Santa Cruz, where he enjoyed dancing, music, and stories of the old days. We are grateful to Berta, Pedro, Claudia, and Judith at Sunshine Villa, to Katy and Ren at Hospice Santa Cruz Palliative Care, and to Susan Doan and Lily Rich, for their care. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Richard, his wife Adeline, and his sons Michael and Rick, Bill is survived by son Bill Callanan (Carol), daughters Kathi Callanan (Dennis Richards), Maureen Callanan (Frank Halasz), and Beth Callanan, by daughter-in-law Suzy Callanan, by grandchildren Courtney Henson (Joe), Kimberly Mack (Joe), Brian Callanan (Amanda), Keegan Callanan (Rachel), Christopher Callanan (Erin), Megan Plush (Ted), Caitlin Halasz (Rob DeLisle), and Kevin Halasz, by nephew Ray Paschell, by former daughter-in-law Michelle Callanan, and by his great-grandchildren, Fiona, Adeline, Cailey, Claire, Owen, Kasia, Liam, Elise, Ivan, James, Amos, and Charlie. A memorial will be held at Pacific Gardens Chapel on February 1, viewing at 1:00 pm and service at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow later this year in NJ. Those who wish to honor Bill's memory might consider a donation to Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House (philarmh.org) or DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust (dav.org).
View the online memorial for William Callanan
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 31, 2020