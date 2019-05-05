Services Mehl's Colonial Chapel 222 E Lake Ave Watsonville , CA 95076 (831) 724-6371 Memorial service 10:00 AM La Selva Private Beach Resources More Obituaries for William Ueberrhein Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Carl "Bill" Ueberrhein

Jan. 22, 1949 - April 21, 2019

Bill Ueberrhein passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 21, 2019 shortly after celebrating his 70th birthday. Born on January 22nd, 1949 in Turlock, California to parents Ed and Naomi Ueberrhein, Bill grew up in Watsonville and graduated from Watsonville High. As a teenager, summers were spent lifeguarding at 4th ave. beach in Santa Cruz, not realizing his wife- to- be was playing close by in the sand. He attended Cabrillo College and excelled at water polo. He also attended San Diego State University but graduation was derailed by the call of a surf trip to Mexico.

Bill started a small cabinet shop in 1973 hiring close friends who would stay with him for the following 46 years. Through the years Bill earned a level of trust and respect seldom seen. He took great joy in designing high end custom cabinets, and equal joy in small modest jobs. He valued each and every one of his employees and never missed an opportunity to put them before himself. Ueberrhein Cabinets soon grew to slightly more than 20 employees while Bill juggled all the balls that came with owning a small business. Ueberrhein Cabinets earned a stellar reputation and became synonymous with beautiful custom homes. He took great pride in having his son come to work for him and was adamant that Scott learn from the bottom-up. Building cabinets was his passion and he appreciated the many satisfied customers that returned to him throughout the years.

Bill was, without a doubt, the sweetest soul ever created and handsome beyond words. He truly had a heart of gold rarely seen. He was rich with friendships, most of whom thought of Bill as their best friend. He lived a life that earned great respectability. He never preached about being a good person but rather showed us every day how to always strive to be better.

His dream of owning land and creating a home came true when he purchased a 6 acre parcel on Trabing Road in La Selva Beach when he was in his early twenties. Starting out as a cabin in the woods, his dream evolved into a beautiful home for the love of his life, Susan, and the place where they would raise their two children. This became the landscape for decades of memories and the place where Scott and Christine enjoyed an idyllic childhood. Bill loved working on his property and truly put his heart and soul into the earth of their family home - a tradition passed onto his son. Bill loved making their home a fun place for the kids to play and the Ueberrhein home was always filled with love and laughter.

Bill and his brother Jack were the quintessential "Boys of Summer" and they enjoyed an especially close relationship whether it was a surf trip or dominating the volleyball court, they were a winning team. Bill's love for Volleyball was demonstrated by the installation of a Volleyball court on his property that would be famously referred to as... "The Dome". He enjoyed endless games with friends followed by soaks in the hot tub overlooking his valley, cadillac margaritas, and hours of Jimmy Buffet music.

True to his California roots, Bill also enjoyed the beach, surfing at Manresa and the Ranch at Santa Barbara, skiing in Squaw Valley and yearly summer family vacations at their house in Tahoe.

Bill always made time to stop and talk to a friend and he made every person he encountered feel special and important. He would much rather know how someone else was doing than to ever talk about himself. He was a man of the highest character - a modest, selfless man.

In 1986 Bill and Susan were married and their fairy tale began. Together in the home that Bill built, they would spend every day of the next 35 years demonstrating to their children what it means to love someone wholly, and purely for who they are. He was a loyal and devoted provider for his family and they loved their life together. Family was always the number one priority and their family was complete with the birth of their twins in 1993. A boy and a girl, Scott and Christine. Bill and Susan were dedicated to their children and cherished the bonds created with other families over the years. As a Dad, he never missed a baseball game, soccer game, track meet, or Father/ Daughter dance. He was always the loudest one cheering, regardless if they were winning or losing.

Christine will always be the apple of her Daddy's eye, and Scott has grown into the hard working man his father taught him to be. Together, the family that Bill Ueberrhein created, will continue to honor his legacy and live every day in a way that would make him proud.

Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife Susan, son Scott, daughter Christine, brother Jack Ueberrhein, sister Jill James, nephew Mike Sacco, and nieces Jamie and Cassie Ueberrhein.

Memorial paddle out 10:00AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at La Selva Private Beach. Reception to follow at the La Selva Beach Clubhouse.

Heartfelt acts of kindness and goodness may be made in Bills honor.





