William Charles Browning
August 15, 1946 - March 11, 2020
Las Vegas, Nevada
US Marine Staff Sgt. William Charles Browning slipped quietly into the night in the circle of his family's love on March 11 in Las Vegas. He was 73.
Bill was the eldest son of Herman Henry and Betty Jane Browning, born in St. Louis Missouri in 1946 and moved with the folks to California in 1959. A midwest transplant with his toes dug deep in the sand of his favorite Santa Cruz beaches, Bill attended Santa Cruz High and joined the Marine Corps with his daddy's permission at age 17. It was 1964, and the following year he was in the first wave of Marines to put boots on the ground in Viet Nam. Staff Sgt. Browning served two tours of combat duty and was awarded the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, Vietnam Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal and combat action ribbons. He served another three years as Military Police Sergeant before his career was cut short by a machete in the hand of a stranded motorist he pulled over to help on the highway near Camp Pendleton in 1975.
Medically retired from the Marine Corps, Bill returned to Santa Cruz and began serving 30 more years in uniform, delivering mail in Santa Cruz, Hawaii, and Alameda. In 1984 he rescued a 3-year-old baby from a house fire on his Alameda mail route and was hailed as a local hero. He wore that cape with pride.
It was at the Alameda post office that he met his life's love, Carmen Borrero, and wormed his way into the hearts of her girls Lola and Elie Rosado. Bill and Carmen married on September 12, 1988 and together raised Mia Monique Lopez, Bill's precious "Baby Girl." Carmen and Bill celebrated their 31st anniversary last year.
He was a rascal with a heart of gold. If you're reading this and were at the wrong end of him at any point in time, he's most likely "sorry 'bout dat." He had the gift of gab and could sell ice to a polar bear. He once convinced his sister Becky that a hybrid cow was specially bred with two short legs and two long legs so it could graze on the San Clemente hillside without tipping over. He could not be relied upon as an informed source for any school term papers.
Bill's mid-life crisis put him in the saddle of a singularly ugly lime green and yellow Harley, and he rode with the Peacemakers Nickel & Dime CA, serving as assistant secretary for the motorcycle club before he and Carmen retired to the desert sun on the outskirts of Las Vegas.
Bill led friend, foe and family on his merry chase through life and just about most of us are better for having known him. He turned his sisters on to the Motown Sound, Santana and Willie Nelson, not necessarily in that order. Bill's great loves were cars, family and music, again not necessarily in that order. He was a champion of the women in his life, from his mother to his granddaughters, fending off unfit suitors, defending our hearts and self-confidence, and keeping our vehicles purring like kittens.
Bill is survived by his wife Carmen; daughter Lola "Dr. Do Nothing" Rosado and son-in-law Jerome Hathaway; daughter Elida "Elmo" and son-in-law Saheed Popoola; and daughter Mia Monique "Niqster" Lopez Browning, all of San Leandro. He is also survived by daughters Kristina Julian and her son Joshua of Vancouver, WA.; Tricia and Rob DeLeon of Bakersfield; and Shawna and Victor Cortez of San Lorenzo. Proud grandpa of Auset and Asia Johnson; Robbie and Lili DeLeon; and Ricky and Tori Cortez.
Bill will be so dearly missed by his platoon of sisters and their spouses, Jane and Larry Russell, Rebecca and Jay Rose, Kath Browning and Mardi Browning. Close to his heart were his squad of nephews and their families, Ryan and Erin Browning of New Mexico, Jeremy Williams Russell of Felton, Andrew Rose of San Jose, Tom and Alexis Douglass of Stockton and Mitchell Douglass of Santa Cruz; and his angel niece Lizzie Williams Russell who will greet him in heaven.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Danny Joe Browning and his brother from another mother, Michael John Harms. His family sincerely hopes heaven is ready for that reunion.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held in the Bay Area when shelter-in-place orders are lifted.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020