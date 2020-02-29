|
William David Mowatt
Feb. 26, 1936 – Jan. 9, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
"Wonderful!" was the word Bill said most often as his heart slowly stopped beating surrounded by his family: wonderful wife Gail, wonderful son Chris and daughter Anne Marie, wonderful grandchildren, Cass and Cindy, Taylor, Connor, and Sophia. He also saw as wonderful the doctors and nurses who cared for him so compassionately in Palliative care at Dominican Hospital.
During the twenty years he had been treated for heart failure, Bill completed 12 race-walking events, 6 half marathons and 6 full marathons, his last in Edinburgh-all to raise funds for Leukemia-Lymphoma research in honor of the successful bone-marrow transplant he nursed Gail through in 1990.
Born to a Scottish father, William K Mowatt and a Portuguese mother, Helen Mae Machado, Bill honored both heritages, giving 22 Robbie Burns birthday Dinners and travelling to the home sites of both grandparents in Orkney and the Azores.
Bill's career was in education. He graduated St. Mary's High School in Stockton in 1954, Santa Clara University BA and MA, and PhD at USC. His 30 years of teaching English Literature and Composition began in Puerto Rico while he served in the Army and ended at West Valley College in Saratoga. After retiring he taught a popular adult class in Understanding Shakespeare for several years. He and Gail travelled widely and volunteered with the Santa Cruz Symphony League in support of our orchestra.
Friends are invited to honor Bill at a mass and interment at Our Lady Help of Christians, 2401 E. Lake Ave, Watsonville, March 13, at 12:00 or at a Celebration of Bill's Life on March 15, 1:00 to 3:00 at the Mid County Senior Center, 829 Bay Ave, Capitola. Memorial contributions are preferred to the Santa Cruz Symphony League, The Jewell Theater or Housing Matters.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 29, 2020