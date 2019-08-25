|
|
William Edward Bear
March 24, 1931 – August 4, 2019
Aptos
William Edward Bear, "Bill," passed peacefully on August 4, 2019, at home in Aptos, CA, surrounded by his loving family, after bravely battling a lung infection and Parkinson's.
Bill was born on March 24, 1931, in Salem, Oregon to Earl and Agnes (Gillett) Bear. He and his older sister, Eunice, grew up on the 360-acre family dairy farm, known as the Bear Farm, located in Turner, Oregon. Bill worked on the farm during his high school years, graduating in 1950 at the top of his class. He attended Oregon College of Education, graduating in 1955 with a Teaching Credential in Education and in 1959, earned a MA from Colorado State College. He served in the Army at Fort, Ord, CA from 1953-55. Nearly all of Bill's 39-year career was as an elementary school principal, retiring from the Monterey Peninsula School District in 1994.
Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, as well as a wonderful friend and colleague. He was a person you could always count on to get things done. He had a strong work ethic which he attributed to his parents and grandparents, and growing up on the Bear Farm. He was an avid reader and history buff, visiting nearly all 50 states and many countries on six different continents. Bill enjoyed making visits to see family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling by cruise ship and dancing to big band music with his wife, Joey. Bill was interested in genealogy, as well as historic places and landmarks. He and Joey shared an interest in collecting Tea Leaf China. He also had an interest in rocks, which he collected and polished. He enjoyed gardening and cultivating roses. Throughout his life, he was active in his community: a member of the Santa Cruz Symphony League, a volunteer with Grey Bears in Santa Cruz, and an active member of Kiwanis in Lincoln, CA, as well as the Antiques Appreciation Club, Mac Users Club, a captain of their Neighborhood Watch, Veterans Club, and Garden Club in Sun City Lincoln Hills. He also loved to play Bocce Ball.
Bill is survived by his best friend and wife, Joan "Joey" of 44 years; daughter Karen (Derrick) Wood of Arizona; son Tom Lauderbach and partner Dana Cordeiro of Oakland; daughter Vickie (Dan) Rutan of Santa Cruz; granddaughter Amy (Jeff) Voeller and great-grandsons Jaron and Jace of Hayden, ID; grandson Andy (Lillian) Rolphe and great-granddaughter Isabella of Santa Cruz; step-grandson "Chip" (Ceres) Rutan and their children Lucia and Mojave of Petaluma; step-granddaughter Kari Rutan of Frisco, CO; and beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will be missed by all and remain forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 15 in Santa Cruz, and on Wednesday, September 18 in Lincoln, CA. Please RSVP to [email protected] if you plan to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz, Kiwanis of Lincoln, or the Salvation Army.
View the online memorial for William Edward Bear
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019