Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Aptos, CA
Oct. 24, 1923 - May 14, 2019
Former resident of Santa Cruz
Bill was born and raised in Lakewood, Ohio, graduated from Oberlin College and served in the U.S. Army in World War II.
He made a lifelong quest for greater awareness and spiritual understanding, in particular through the teachings of Sai Baba in India. Bill was an author, poet, cartoonist, dancer, singer and always sought ways to bring joy to other people throughout Santa Cruz, where he lived for more than 30 years. He is survived by 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Aptos on June 2nd at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: One In Spirit, 1757 Clemens Road, Oakland, CA 94602. Memo: Regional SAI service projects.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 26, 2019
