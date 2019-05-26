William John Rue

"Earl"

November 2, 1956 - May 21, 2019

A Celebration of Life is planned for Earl Rue who passed away unexpectedly in San Mateo this past Tuesday. An avid and experienced backpacker, hiker, and fisherman, Earl had been doing what he loved; having just completed a day hike in the hills above Half Moon Bay, prior to his passing.

Born in Hopewell Valley, New Jersey, he was 62 years old. Earl was a standout basketball player at Hopewell Valley High School. He moved to Santa Cruz 42 years ago. He leaves many dear friends and colleagues within his wharf crew family working as a crane operator for more than 30 years on the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf. He will be deeply missed by his "Jersey" friends whom he enjoyed keeping in touch with.

Earl is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen Rue of Santa Cruz; his brother, Thomas Rue of New Jersey; his niece and nephew, Steven and Colleen; along with many loving grandchildren and extended family including his best friend and canine companion, "Sage".

For information regarding the upcoming ceremony, and to leave your prayers and thoughts with his family, please visit the Benito and Azzaro home page.





View the online memorial for William John Rue Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary