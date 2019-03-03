Services Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel 1050 Cayuga St Santa Cruz , CA 95062 831-423-5721 Memorial service 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Congregational Church of Soquel Resources More Obituaries for William Levonian Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. William P. Levonian

Nov. 19, 1926 - Feb. 25, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Local doctor William Levonian, who served the Santa Cruz community as a physician for 55 years, died February 25th in his Santa Cruz home. He was 92.

In 1944, young Bill began his medical career in the Navy as a 17-year-old Pharmacists Mate, triggering a passion for medicine and a patriotic love of country. After his military discharge, he went on to graduate from the University of Southern California, complete medical school at the University of Cincinnati, and intern at Los Angeles County Hospital. Dr. Levonian began providing care to the Santa Cruz community in 1955 as a resident physician at the old Santa Cruz County Hospital.

Through the next five decades, Dr. Levonian built a thriving family practice on Frederick Street, as well as serving as an anesthesiologist for thousands of surgeries at both Community Hospital and Dominican Hospital. His practice included delivering countless babies, many of whom live in the Santa Cruz community today. While Dr. Levonian remained one of the rare physicians who continued to make house calls, he also learned computer programming and wrote his own software for his medical practice. He shared his knowledge with local colleagues, developing and periodically teaching a course on EKG interpretation for other Santa Cruz doctors.

Dr. Levonian felt called to care for people wherever he was most needed. In a two-month volunteer stint in Vietnam at an understaffed civilian hospital during the Vietnam War, Dr. Levonian saved hundreds of lives during a cholera epidemic. Continuing into his seventies, Dr. Levonian was still involved in medical missionary work in Armenia.

Dr. Levonian's generosity extended far beyond his professional and medical contributions. An active member of the Congregational Church of Soquel, Dr. Levonian's Christian faith motivated the utmost in hospitality. The Levonian family opened their home to dozens of people, including foster teenagers, exchange students, Jewel Theater artists, neighbors in need, visiting pastors, homeless families, and grandchildren and their friends, whom they hosted for a few days, a few weeks, and even months. In 1975, in a decade-long commitment, Dr. Levonian led his church to sponsor a Vietnamese refugee family, providing a home for that family in a house next to his medical office.

Bill Levonian was born in 1926 and raised in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles. His father, the Reverend Puzant Levonian, was the beloved pastor of Masis Church, a protestant Armenian congregation in Los Angeles. Together with Bill's mother Beatrice, the family included brother Edward (d. 2000), and sisters Rosine (d. 2015) and Irene (d. 2017).

"Billy" Levonian had a reputation as an energetic and determined child. These qualities never lessened over the next nine decades. He took his family camping and backpacking in the Sierra Nevada Mountains into his sixties, and was commonly seen riding his bicycle around Santa Cruz between home, office, and hospitals well into his eighties. Bill lived a large life, inspired by the grit of his Armenian ancestors, the example of Jesus Christ, and his gratitude for the natural world and the people in his life.

Bill loved his wife Nancy, whom he described as the dearest soul he ever met, for the 65 years of their marriage. They cherished their five children – Mark (and wife Nancy), Dean (and wife Lisa), Kim (and husband Abner), Peter (and partner Holli), and Lee – and nine grandchildren: Gabrielle, David, Garrett, Megan, Adam, Zachary, Cayman, Matthew, and Zane. Nancy and Bill loved seeing the world when they had the time. So when Bill wasn't telling the members of his large family what a unique blessing they each were, he and Nancy made sure they were all well-traveled, well-educated, and well-exercised.

Bill Levonian delighted in large gatherings of family and friends. He especially enjoyed their yearly traditions, such as hosting the neighborhood Fourth of July barbecue and camping with extended family in Yosemite Valley. Bill also enjoyed writing, and before the age of social media, sent out bimonthly family newsletters to a far-flung family network. He often expressed amazement at the opportunities he had in life, and from this appreciation came his confidence in the greatness of America.

Dr. Levonian was intimately familiar with the end of life from his long medical experience. But as his own days wound down, he remained stubborn to the end, refusing most medical advice and instead ardently embracing vigorous living, including a daily hike in Delaveaga Park. And for this determination, his strength, and most of all his extraordinary faith-inspired love for others, we are all grateful.

Friends and family can pay their respects at a memorial service at the Congregational Church of Soquel from 11:00 am to noon on Saturday March 9, with a reception afterward at the church. Memorial donations may be made in Dr. Levonian's name to the Congregational Church of Soquel, or to his favorite charity The Salvation Army. Those who wish to honor him through actions can love their neighbor, help a person in need, and shoulder a little more responsibility tomorrow than they did today.





