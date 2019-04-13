Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keaton's Mortuary
1022 E Street
San Rafael, CA 94901
(415) 453-0571
For more information about
William Talmage
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Johns Episcopal Church
14 Lagunitas Rd.
Ross, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Talmage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Talmage


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Talmage Obituary
William Talmage
Nov. 7, 1947 - April 1, 2019
Ross, CA
William Andrews Talmage, 71, passed away 04/01/2019, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born in Ross, CA, to Catherine and Oliver (Bill) Talmage on November 7, 1947.
He was the husband of Sue Ann (Dehnbostel) Talmage. They shared 30 years of marriage together.
Bill served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He later graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo College of Engineering.
Bill was the owner of DeWolf Realty Company from 1982 through present, managing properties throughout Northern California.
Bill was very active in the Marin County Boy Scouts Troup 59, Order of the Arrow, and Venture Crew. He was an avid tennis player, scuba diver and fly fisherman.
He was an active member, past President and LT. Governor of the Kiwanis Club in San Francisco.
Bill will be remembered for his generous spirit, loyalty, and devotion to family.
Bill is survived by his wife; Sue, sons; William Earl (Alexa), John Andrews (Maya), granddaughter Naomi, sister Susan Talmage-Collier (Bill), nieces and nephews; Marc, Michael, Tony, Amy, Katie, Kristy and Brooke.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Douglas Talmage Blaz.
His final resting place will be in the Santa Cruz Mountains alongside his parents.
Memorial services will be held at St. Johns Episcopal Church, 14 Lagunitas Rd., Ross, CA on May 18th at 11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marin Council, Boy Scouts of America and the .
Keatons Mortuary, San Rafael, CA 415-453-0571


View the online memorial for William Talmage
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keaton's Mortuary
Download Now