WOODY BOOKOUTMay 23, 1948 - May 18, 2020Resident of Santa CruzLongtime Santa Cruz resident 'Woody' Bookout, age 71, passed away at home on May 18, 2020. He faced his death with courage, following a short illness. His family was by his side and will always be blessed by memories of their life together.Lee Troy Bookout Jr. was born in Houston, Texas, on May 23, 1948, to Gracie Jewel Parker and Lee Troy Bookout Sr. (both deceased). Lee grew up in Texas as an only child, with life providing opportunities to become self-reliant and independent at an early age. Upon graduation from high school, Lee enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served honorably with Third Recon Battalion, Third Marine Division in Vietnam and Japan from 1966-1970. He returned to Texas and eventually moved to California. For Lee and many others, the 1970's were years filled with adventure, relationships, and change.In 1981, he met his life partner, Linda (at O.T. Price's Music Hall, where they danced to Queen Ida's Zydeco Band). As their relationship progressed, they joined together in raising Linda's son Adam and Lee's daughter Su. And in 1983, Lee and Linda married and became parents of their son Troy Bookout.Lee led a life of service--to his country, to his own community, to his family and his friends. His combat duty in Vietnam affected him deeply and permanently. In 1983 he became a member of Bill Motto VFW Post 5888, a group known for its community service and stance as 'Veterans for Peace'. In this association, Lee somehow acquired the name 'Woody'.Woody provided for his family as a heavy equipment operator with Local 3 Operating Engineers, and later as a mechanic for City of Santa Cruz. He attended Hartnell and Cabrillo Colleges. He coached and worked as an umpire for Santa Cruz Little League. Sharing his passion and skills of the game with hundreds of boys and girls, he ran a successful youth baseball camp through Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation. He was honored by the City of Santa Cruz when September 26, 2006, was officially declared 'Woody Bookout Day'. He loved playing softball with his sons, nephews and friends on the Santa Cruz Roots and Mavericks men's teams. He also belonged to Team Samurai, a men's group focused on community service and support for each other. Woody was a loyal SF Giants fan and attended many, many games with friends and family.After his retirement, Woody took on grounds-keeping for his neighborhood--with his green thumb and boundless energy creating beauty and color everywhere. He also organized and maintained the community recycling program, using the proceeds to buy more plants for the cause. In 2016, through a program at City of Santa Cruz, he applied for and was awarded a Heritage Tree Grant for stewardship of a stately Giant Sequoia near their home.When his adored granddaughter, Terra, became a student at Soquel Elementary School, Woody joined the Foster Grandparents program and volunteered in classrooms for countless school days for 10 years.Woody was innately generous--always ready and willing to lend a hand or a dollar to those he cared about. He was happy to become part of Linda's large and loving fmily. He was greatly influenced by the love and example set by Linda's parents, Gordy and Ginnie Watts.Woody is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Linda Bookout, and treasured family--Troy Bookout, Adam Tracey~Maya Futamura and Terra Tracey. He had recently joyfully reconnected with his cherished daughter, Su Brooks.Woody will be remembered fondly for his magnanimous spirit by extended family in Idaho, Alaska, Utah, California, Georgia and Texas. He also leaves behind a multitude of dear friends everywhere--each of whom could come up with an entertaining 'Woody' story.With a wink to Woody, random acts of kindness are always welcome.A celebration of life--maybe an impromptu beach bonfire--may be held later.