Ybeth Dawning
Nov. 2, 1937 - Aug. 15, 2019
Santa Cruz
Born in Los Angeles, CA.
Ybeth traveled and lived in a variety of cities throughout the United States but Santa Cruz was home.
She had a long career as a caregiver and enriched the lives of those under her care.
As an artist she created a vast body of work that has been exhibited and is in collections throughout the country.
As a sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and dear friend, all will miss her.
As a remembrance please consider a donation to the Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 2, 2019