Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ybeth Dawning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ybeth Dawning


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ybeth Dawning Obituary
Ybeth Dawning
Nov. 2, 1937 - Aug. 15, 2019
Santa Cruz
Born in Los Angeles, CA.
Ybeth traveled and lived in a variety of cities throughout the United States but Santa Cruz was home.
She had a long career as a caregiver and enriched the lives of those under her care.
As an artist she created a vast body of work that has been exhibited and is in collections throughout the country.
As a sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and dear friend, all will miss her.
As a remembrance please consider a donation to the Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries.


View the online memorial for Ybeth Dawning
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ybeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -