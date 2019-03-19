Yolanda "Linda" Rossi

April 2, 1923 - March 14, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday in Santa Cruz for Linda Rossi who passed away peacefully at the age of 95. Born in San Francisco, to Italian immigrant parents Antonio and Emilia Cabano, she moved to Mountain View as a youngster, and attended local schools there. Moving to Santa Cruz in 1955, Linda embraced her new community. She was an accomplished dancer who loved attending the big band dances that were held at the Cocoanut Grove. It was there that she met her future husband and love of her life, Albert Rossi. Many lifelong friendships were forged in those days, and Linda felt truly blessed to have them in her lifetime.

Her career in real estate spanned over 50 years. Linda earned her broker's license and operated Rossi and Associates for many years. She served as President of the Santa Cruz Board of Realtors in 1969 and as a director for many years. She was President of the California Farm and Land institute in 1978 and awarded Realtor of the year in both divisions.

Linda was instrumental in organizing the first Santa Cruz chapter of Women's council and served as President. Her leadership and integrity helped to shape the role of women in the real estate industry.

Linda was a Northern California Division founding member of Certified Commercial Investment members (CCIM).

Other accomplishment were 10th district Committee director, committees for local chamber of commerce. citizens planning commission, designations in RECI, GRI , AFLM and awarded Omega Tau Rho from the National Association of Realtors.

Linda loved people and her dedication to client families was admired and respected throughout Santa Cruz County.

Linda enjoyed her memberships with The Italian Catholic Federation Branch No. 21 in Santa Cruz, Marconi Club of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Elks Lodge.

She was a long time parishioner of Holy Cross Church. She was a consummate hostess, and enjoyed creating wonderful desserts and sweets for her guests.

Her family will always cherish the fond memories of their vacation trips to Lake Tahoe. Linda always considered that a very special place to relax and enjoy her family, the mountain air, and the beauty surrounding her.

Her family and friends will remember her grace, sense of style and high heels.

She is survived by her daughter Chris Pino of Wilton, California; her daughter and son-in-law Sheila and Clarence Prado of Rio Del Mar; her sister Edna Realmonte of Placerville; her two granddaughters, Tiffani (Jim) Jacobs, and Monica Pino. Linda also leaves her two great grandsons; Charlie and Benjamin Jacobs, along with loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Rossi in 1993, and her son in law, Fred Pino in 2011, her brother Dino Cabano and sister, Inez Balocco.

The mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church (126 High Street) in Santa Cruz on Friday, March 22, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. A committal ceremony will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Albert. Any kind acts of charity can be made in her memory to a .





