MERRY CHRISTMAS DAD MOM (MEMO NANA) Merry Christmas to our stars in heaven. We are sending a Dove to Heaven with a parcel on its wings. Be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses Wrapped in a million hugs. we hold you close within our hearts and there is where you remain until we meet again, we are always looking up to the sky, seeing two bright shiny stars shining down upon us all. Love and miss you both George, Lucille and Family
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019