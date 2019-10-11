JAMES JIMMY TRUJILLO JUNE 27, 1937 - SEPTEMBER 28, 2019 James "Jimmy" Trujillo died September 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a proud Army Veteran along with being a talented carpenter. While living in California and missing his home in NM, he loved gardening and even grew a stalk of corn that produced enough corn to feed his family of four. As well as driving an hour and ½ for the best menudo in CA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Enrique and Manuelita; brothers, Everett, Noe, Manuel, Levi, George, Henry; and his life partner, Paula Sandoval. He is survived by his daughters, DeAnne Allen and Joy Trujillo; brother, Alfred; sister Yolanda. He is also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Jerry Kolve, Mel Sandoval and Nancy Womack; and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his brother, Alfred for taking him to his many appointments. There was a private family service and he will be having a Mass of Christian Burial at the Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Pojoaque on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11am with interment to follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1:30pm. Pallbearer will be his brother, Alfred. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 13, 2019