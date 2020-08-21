1/
RICHARD Richard, who passed on the 22nd, was a plain spoken man who always fought for his beliefs. He was born in Northamptonshire, England as the second to last child born of his parents, although he would be the last of his siblings to survive through infancy. At the age of 31, when his oldest brother died, he took the place as guardian for his two nephews due to their young ages. Throughout the rest of his short and chaotic life, he remained faithful to his family and personal beliefs. He died two years later at Bosworth Field, Leicestershire England. Never forget that King Richard III was the last British king to die in battle!

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
