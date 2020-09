Or Copy this URL to Share

A. SAMUEL ADELO 2/16/1923 - 9/22/2019 Sam's a Treasure... Living for Community Modeling Integrity Valuing Humanity Encouraging Civility A person beyond measure is Sam, A Living Treasure. In Loving Memory of Sam, Who is forever in my heart today & always. Your wife, Lauretta



