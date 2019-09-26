Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abdallah Samuel Adelo. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

ABDALLAH SAMUEL ADELO Abdallah Samuel Adelo, beloved uncle and husband, February 16 1923 - September 22, 2019. Samuel was born in Pecos NM. He was the oldest of 8. A 1940 graduate of St. Micheal's High School Sam went on to serve his country in World War 2. He obtained his law degree from University of Notre Dame and served as in house counsel for Gulf Oil for many years. Samuel then pursued a career in translating and court interpreting. He obtained many educational certificates and served on many non profit boards. He was preceded in death by; his parents Samuel and Lourdes Adelo, brothers George and his wife Consuelo, Franklin and his wife Pauline, Micheal, Arcy, Basheer, brother in law Pat Omlar. Samuel is survived by; his loving wife of 48 years Lauretta, sisters Mary Omlar, Sylvia Queenie Bridge and her husband Tony, special and devoted niece Samia Armijo and her family Bill, Jared, Juan Carlos, Joaquin, nephews and nieces Frank Pancho Adelo, Jeanne Adelo, Joe Bridge, Rita Westerhuis, Joseph Omlar, Patricia O'Brian, Laurence Omlar, Helen Lane, Jeanne Omlar, Margaret Omlar, Theresa Arthur, Cecelia Socquet-Juglard, Patrick Omlar, Georgie S. Adelo, Benjamin Adelo and Amanda Padilla. A special thanks is given to Angelina Quintero, Maria Rodriquez, and Ismael Tepepa for the care they gave Samuel. Thanks is also given to the Hermanos from Pecos, George Vigil and the choir. A rosary will be prayed Tuesday 7:00 pm at St. Anthony's Church in Pecos. The funeral mass will be Wednesday 11:30am at San Isidro in Santa Fe with interment following at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1:30. With Samuel's strong faith and belief in education, in lieu flowers contributions can be made to the A. Samuel Adelo Scholarship St. Michael's High School Foundation P.O. Box 22563 Santa Fe 87502. https://stmikesfoundation.org/give/ Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019

