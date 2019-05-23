Santa Fe New Mexican

Abel R. Vigil

The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
ABEL R. VIGIL Abel R. Vigil, age 88 of Santa Fe, passed away on May 18, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Pauline G. Vigil; Parents, Preciliano and Anastacia R. Vigil; Brothers Eloy Vigil, Valentin Vigil, Ike T. Vigil (Dolores) and Juan Vigil (Mena); Brother-in-law, Henry Dominick; and Sister -in-law Priscilla Vigil. Abel is survived by sons, Patrick Vigil (Lupe), of Las Cruces; Jim Vigil (Bonny) of Santa Fe; Daughters, Yolanda Marie Garcia (Bob) of Las Cruces; Kathy Vigil, of Las Cruces; Linda Howley (Jeff) of Santa Fe; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; Brothers, Eddie Vigil (Connie); Percy Vigil and Joe Vigil (Yvonne); Sisters, Carmen Dominick and Frances Roybal (Pete); Brother in-law Antonio Griego; and numerous nieces and nephews. Abel was a U.S. Marine who served with great pride. He was a Korean War Veteran, who received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart during his tour of duty. He was a carpenter by trade and a member of Cristo Rey Church. Abel Vigil: Beloved husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Friend and mentor. He nourished the souls and character of those he touched. Abel was a man of many talents. The Vigil Family would like to give special thanks to those who assisted in Abel's care and offered him comfort in his final days: Lisa Howley, his granddaughter who was always there for him: David Griego, nephew (Eunice and Feliciano); Dolores Maes, and the Ambercare Staff. Visitation from 6-7 pm followed by the Rosary will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Rivera Family Funeral Home in the Kiva Chapel of Light. Abel's Mass will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, 9:30 am, at Cristo Rey Church, Followed by his internment at 11:15 am at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The Pallbearers are: Mark Howley, Mathew Dynek, Chris Franco, Joseph Romero, Joshua Marquez and Feliciano Griego. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 26 to May 28, 2019
