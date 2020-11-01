1/1
Abousleman Margaret
1926 - 2020
MARGARET ABOUSLEMAN
JULY 10, 1926 ~ OCTOBER 25, 2020

Margaret Abousleman (nee Fidel) died in her home on October 25, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM at the age of 94.
Margaret was born on July 10, 1926 in Santa Fe, NM to her parents, Joe N. and Rose Ashkar Fidel. Her life was dedicated to her family and her creative pursuits. Margaret had a flair for making the world around her beautiful and imbuing her actions with love. She raised her sons with tremendous love and care. She would shoo them out the door and say with love, "be tough, don't quit, no excuses." She made the world a magical place for her family with her creative touch and timeless traditions. Class, elegance, love, dignity, friendship, loads of energy, and fun, a terrific mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. This is how her family will remember this amazing lady.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Rose Fidel; her husband, Fred Abousleman; her brothers, Michael, Victor, and Edward and sister, Colleen Rose Fidel. She is survived by her sister, Correen Mae; her sons, John (Ida), William (Barbara), and Fred (Debbie); her five grandchildren, Melanie (Steve), Tammy (Roland), Kenneth (Brandi), Colleen (Adam), and Monica (Lucas); and her eight great-grandchildren, Cady, Maya, Roman, Leah, Chloe, Opal, Jaxon, and Landen.
At Margaret's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 1, 2020.
