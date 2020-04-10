ABRAHAM BRAM MCMAHON Abraham "Bram" McMahon, 41, died in his sleep on March 30, 2020. "He was born here all his life." Bram was born in Rio Rancho, lived in Placitas, and grew up in Santa Fe, where he graduated from Santa Fe High. Bram was the manager of il piatto, had previously been a manager at Blue Corn Southside and worked in Santa Fe restaurants for over 20 years. His easy smile, enthusiasm for life, and generous spirit made him beloved by all who knew him. Bram enjoyed "4-wheelin" on local trails and in Colorado. He loved working on cars, lifting them, buying, and selling them. And, he was quick to help a friend whose car was in trouble. He was an avid snowboarder who loved the Big Tesuque. Bram was happy in his life. He had dear friends, enjoyed his work, had new opportunities, and was deeply in love. Friends and family will remember his lovely singing voice, his whistle, his beautiful hands, and his swagger. How hard we laughed when we were with him. It is impossible to express how much Bram will be missed. Bram is survived by his parents, Peggy O'Mara and John McMahon; his siblings, Lally, Finnie, Nora, and Ian McMahon; his step-mother, Carla Cross; his nieces and nephews, Violet, Wesley, and Samantha; and his many dear friends, especially Molly Roush, Jake Ault, Jamie Taylor; and his godchildren, Aiden and Isabelle Ault. In lieu of flowers or donations, please frequent our local restaurants and tip big, in memory of Bram. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 12, 2020