ABRAN JOSE PADILLA Abran Jose Padilla, age 94 passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones in the evening hours of Friday, December 6, 2019 in Rio Rancho, NM. Originally from Puerto de Luna, Abe joined the U.S. Navy and served his country during World War II, Korea and Vietnam wars. In 1952 he met his loving wife Frances C'de Baca whom he is survived by; Together they raised six children in San Diego, California. He was a jack of all trades, and a perfectionist at all he did. He was a self-taught master carver, builder, historian, Secretary of the Democratic Club of Sandoval County and volunteer at the St. Felix Pantry. Abe was preceded in death by his brothers, Nick Padilla, Max Luna and wife Pat and brothers-in-law John Block and Barney Cruz. Abe is survived by his loving wife, Frances; sons, Raul Padilla, Mario Padilla and wife Deanna, Orlando and wife Dierdre, and Abe III; daughters, Carmina Padilla and Cristina Walker; fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; brother, Thomas Luna and wife Leora; sisters, Terry Cruz and Eloisa Block; sister-in-law Clarabelle Padilla; as well as many other family members and friends who loved and will miss him dearly. The funeral mass will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am followed by his interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Felix Pantry, 4020 Barbara Loop SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 in his name.

