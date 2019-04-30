Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adala M. Velarde. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

ADALA M VELARDE Adala M Velarde aka Grandma Ma'am, was the eldest child of the Late Juan & Mollie Naranjo. She was born July 17, 1934 at Santa Clara Pueblo. At the age of 5/6, she along with her brother moved with her parents to Dulce, NM. There she began a new life and as time continued, she had 4 brothers and 1 sister added to the family. She attended Santa Fe Indian School in the mid-fifties and continued on to Haskell Junior College. She returned back to Dulce, and began to work at the Dormitories as part of the Dorm Staff. There she encountered many students from the Jicarilla Apache Reservation. Many of them there referred to her as Ms. Anne, and many times told her that she was the nicest Dorm person that took care of them. In 1970, she then began to work at the Child Care Center. Working with infants, all the way up to toddlers. While employed there, she was on her way in obtaining her Associates Degree in Early Childhood. She remained there until retirement in 1990. Adala was quite a traveler, while working she traveled all over the United States. Who would had believe that in 1980, she would traveled to Europe, to Switzerland, Germany, Italy and France. During the burning of the Norte Dame Cathedral she mention that she was there and remembered how massive that church was. Many of you from here as well as from the surrounding area & Dulce can vouch that she was the best baker. The other day while in the hospital many spoke of what was their favorite. The Cinnamon Rolls, Her Gingerbread Cookies, Lemon Meringue Pie, Bread, Pies, Rocky Road Candy, Strawberry Pudding cakes, or Breakfast Burritos and the list goes on. Many looked forward to her in the morning for a light breakfast to go with their coffee. Another special talent of hers, she loved to text, thanks to her grandchildren who taught her. At times she would even use the lingo and you had to read her text twice to understand. While in the nursing home she would text me everyday and tell me what to bring or how things were going there. One time I notice her texts in the evenings ended with, "Tell everyone good night and Bye", I ask her about this and she told me, in case I don't wake up in the morning, I know that I said Good Bye to you all before I leave. I guess she knew in time she would be joining her family of those who have gone before her. She passed away at St. Vincent's with her love ones surrounding her, on April 24, 2019. As we come to an end, let us all remember her in our own special way, whether it may be her delicious baking, cooking, laughter, bingo partner, whatever it made be that's the way she would want to be. Adala, is proceeded in death by her parents, Juan & Mollie Naranjo, her husband, the late Donald Velarde. She is Survived by her Son, Cristopher Velarde, his wife Sandra Velarde, grandson, Wyatt Velarde, granddaughter Ashley DeAguero husband Joseph, Great Grandchildren Elijah & Dylan DeAguero. Brothers, Bernard, Joseph, Robert, Stanley, & Charles Naranjo, Sister, Laura Naranjo. Many nieces and Nephews. And relatives near & far. Wake services were held at the family home on April, 25, & Funeral services were held at, Santa Clara Church, Friday, the 26th at 9:00 as well as the burial. The Family would like to thank all those who assisted the family during this hardship. For all the food, prayers and support. Thank you to St. Vincent's staff for taking care of her during her stay at the hospital, the Hermanos from Trampas for the beautiful Rosary at the wake, and to the Pueblo of Santa Clara for endless help. The Family of Adala Velarde has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley. 505-747-7477

