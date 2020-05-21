Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADAM ORTIZ JR.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ADAM ORTIZ, JR. Adam Ortiz, Jr. of Rowe, NM passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 27. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernie Lucero, Jr., Ricardo Ortiz, and Carolina Jimenez; uncles, Ernest Ortiz and Anthony Jimenez; aunt, Celestina Varela; cousins, Aaron Varela and Emma Rose Gonzales. He is survived by his parents, Andrea Lucero and Adam Ortiz, Sr.; stepfather, Patrick Jimenez; grandparents, Angela Ortiz (Michael), Helen Ortiz; siblings, Alicia Vigil (Josh) and Isaiah Sedillo-Ortiz; aunts, Bridget Varela (Aaron), Christine Padilla (Leroy), Clarabelle Gallegos (Abe), Marie George (Robert), Diane Padilla (Timmy), Martha Ortiz, Elizabeth Ortiz; uncles, Kinny Lucero (Patrisha), Ambrose Lucero (Jeanette), Juanito Torres (Christina), Andrew Ortiz (Linda), Joe Ortiz, Anthony Ortiz, Richard Ortiz (Stella), Donald Ortiz (Sandra); niece, Jazmine Armijo. Adam also had many cousins, friends, and other family members who he loved very much. Adam will be remembered by his amazing personality, beautiful smile, and the way he loved everyone around him. His favorite things included the Dallas Cowboys, food, and watching movies with his niece. Adam will be missed every day, but he will never be forgotten. Due to Covid-19 arrangements are pending.

