IN LOVING MEMORY OF ADELA A. GONZALES 03-28-40 10-11-06 Praise be Jesus Christ forever and always. Adela, October 11th is your 13th Anniversary We were blessed with 46 years of marriage with lots of delightful memories. It feels just like yesterday I was holding your hand and talking about our travels. I reminisce of all the nice things we shared and keep them in my heart. Your flower garden is doing great. God Bless. Miss you and love you always. Mass will be offered Friday, October 11th at 6:30 a.m. at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe (Santaurio). Carlos A Gonzales & Family
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 6, 2019