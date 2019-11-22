|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADELAIDA VIGIL.
|
|
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:15 AM
View Map
St. John's Catholic Church
|
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. John's Catholic Church
|
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Santa Fe Memorial Gardens
ADELAIDA VIGIL SEPTEMBER 26, 1946 - NOVEMBER 20, 2019 Adelaida Vigil passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on November 20, 2019, in Santa Fe, NM. She was born in Taos, NM and was raised in a small village of Valdez north of Taos. She is preceded in death by her parents Filemon and Sobeida Varos, sisters, Gloria, Maria, Erlinda and Reina, brothers, Benito and Orlando, and son Christopher. She is survived by her husband John "Nepe" Vigil, daughter Carolyn, sons John (Isabelle), Mark (Carrie), 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. She retired from the National Park service after 30 years of service. While she maintained her household and career, she also volunteered at her church, soup kitchens, and Kearney Library. She taught catechism to the mentally challenged and she taught her family how to love one another and to have faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She was extremely spiritual, humble, kind, generous, caring, and always put others before herself even in her last days. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:15 am at St. John's Catholic Church, 1301 Osage Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00am at St. John's Catholic Church, 1301 Osage Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87505. With the burial to follow at 12:30pm at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Rivera Family Funeral Home 305 Calle Salazar, Espanola, NM 87532 Phone: (505) 753-2288 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 24, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|