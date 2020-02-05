Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelina M. Roybal. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM San Isidro Catholic Church Rosary 10:00 AM San Isidro Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial Following Services San Isidro Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

ADELINA M. ROYBAL APRIL 23, 1955 - FEBRUARY 4, 2020 Adelina M. Roybal, a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born to the late Audelia Roybal on April 23, 1955. She is preceded in death by loving mother, Audelia Roybal; brother, Jimmy; sister, Dolores Hopkins (Eddie); in-laws, Rose and Tranquilino Rivera; sisters, Eva Griego and Theresa Herrera. She is survived by the love of her life, Carlos D. Rivera; sisters, Bernice Bell, Barbara Torrez, Candy Saiz (Frank); brothers, Carlos Roybal (Connie), Eddie Rivera (Tina), Richard Rivera (Mary), Francisco Rivera; a very special nephew, Daniel Roybal (April) and their son, Daniel Jr. "Little Man"; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Adelina worked for 33 years as an employee of the Department of Health. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9 a.m. followed by a rosary at 10 a.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church. Immediately after will be the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Rosario Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daniel, Daniel Jr., Anthony, Fernando, Simon, Raul III. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 6, 2020

