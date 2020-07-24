ADOLFO DAMIAN ARMIJO Adolfo Damian Armijo was 93 years young. He passed away peacefully in this sleep at his Denver home on July 17, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1926 in Pena Blanca, New Mexico and at a young age made Santa Fe his home. Beloved husband of Delfina Barbero who he has now joined, Adolfo was the loving father of Sylvia Scartozzi, Olivia Killough, Waldo Armijo, Eileen Bruce, and Geraldine Stettler (deceased). Olivia Killough and her son Eric Killough were Adolfo's caretakers and did an outstanding and loving job during the eight years Adolfo lived with them. He loved the large parties she and his son Waldo hosted. Adolfo was the proud grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of four, as well as uncle to numerous nephews and nieces. Adolfo married the love of his life, Delfina, on November 25, 1946 and were married 63 years. Throughout their lives, they traveled the world where one would always find them on the dance floor of any cruise ship or ballroom. Adolfo was very active in the Santa Fe community throughout his life and played key philanthropic roles which included Exalted Ruler with the Santa Fe Elks Club and other civic organizations. He was 54 years sober and worked diligently with Alcoholics Anonymous. Adolfo shared a very successful business, Capital Body Shop, with his partner, Isaac Jaramillo, for 42 years before retiring in Denver, Colorado. Funeral Mass will be held on July 31, 2020 at 2 p.m., Horan and McConaty Family Chapel, 5303 E. County Line Road, Centennial, Colorado. A second memorial will be held in Santa Fe, New Mexico at a future date. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com