AGNES GEOFFRION VIGIL Agnes Geoffrion Vigil, 91, resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on August 19, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1928 in Las Vegas, NM to Melecia and Alfred Geoffrion, and she married Victor Vigil in her birthplace on November 7, 1949. Agnes is preceded in death by her husband and her parents, as well as brothers Robert and Louis Geoffrion; sisters Irene Aranda and Pita Williams; parents-in-law Melecio and Juanita Vigil; brothers-in-law Robert, Melecio Jr., Joe, and Fernando; and sisters-in-law Margaret Rodriguez and Lina Ortega. She is survived by her daughter Christine; sisters Rosemary (Jerry), Juliet, and Dolores (Jimmy); brothers Artie (Irene) and Alfred (Gloria); sister-in-law Carmen Geoffrion; brothers-in-law Andy (Gloria), Paul, and Maurillio (Alberta) Vigil; furry babies Shelby and Sophie; and numerous Godchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Agnes loved and doted on her family. She taught catechism at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and her devotion to God will be remembered as one of her greatest strengths. A Rosary will be recited at 10:15 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. John the Baptist, 1301 Osage Ave., immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Reception will be held at Santa Maria de la Paz, 11 College Ave. following the Mass. A burial will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 22, 2019