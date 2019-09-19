Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes R. Trujillo. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

AGNES R. TRUJILLO Agnes R. Trujillo, 91, a resident of Espa¤ola, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merejildo Rivera and Frances Herrera-Rivera; husband of 52 years, Aurelio Abe Trujillo; brothers, Frank and Richard Rivera and an infant daughter, Angela Trujillo. Agnes was born in Santa Fe on July 5, 1928 to Merejildo and Frances Rivera. Agnes was a wonderful and loving mom who stayed home to raise her family. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughters, Frances (Gerald) Chacon and Anna (Joe) Barela; son, Paul (Lynette) Trujillo; sisters, Anita (Johnny) Leyba, Rosella (James) Martsh; brothers, Arthur (Patsy) Rivera and Johnny (Ellen) Rivera; sister-in-law, Sister Clarita; brother-in-law, Abedon (Florinda) Trujillo. She also has 8 loving granddaughters and 6 great-grandchildren, Andrea, Marisa, Felicia, Vanessa, JoAna, Kayla, Alicia, Briana, Andres, Miguel, Joaquin, Emma, Kohan and baby Guillermo as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Public visitation will begin on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory, with a rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Espa¤ola. Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Serving the family as pallbearers are Marisa Guaderrama, Felicia Frost, Andrea, Vanessa, and JoAna Barela, Kayla, Alicia and Briana Trujillo. Honorary pallbearers are Andres, Miguel, and Joaquin Guaderrama, Emma and Kohen Frost and Guillermo Clark. The family of Agnes R. Trujillo have entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley.

