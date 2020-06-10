AIKO PEREZ On the night of June 5th, 2020 we lost Aiko Perez, beloved son and grandson. Aiko was born to Jennifer and Jesus Perez in El Paso, TX but lived his short life in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He recently graduated from the Larragoite Academy and planned on attending Santa Fe Community College in the fall. He is survived by his mother Jennifer and father Jesus. Along with his grandmother Patricia, sister Franya, step-father Raul and step-grandfather Peter. Riverside Funeral Home will hold a viewing at their chapel beginning at noon June 11th until 8 a.m. Friday. At 9:30 a.m., a rosary will be conducted at Santa Maria de la Paz church followed by a mass at 10:00 a.m.



