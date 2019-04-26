Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Gallatin Simms II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALBERT GALLATIN SIMMS II, M.D. Albert Gallatin Simms II was born in Albuquerque, NM on September 15, 1920. He knew at the age of nine that his life's calling was to be a medical doctor. He was a graduate of the University of New Mexico and the Columbia School of Medicine. After serving as a surgeon in the Army Air Corps in World War II, he entered a four-year surgical residency at the Roosevelt Hospital in New York City. He returned to Albuquerque where he spent his entire career practicing general surgery. He loved his profession and was always proud to have operated on anyone in need regardless of their ability to pay their medical bill, and that was fine with him. He was a devoted husband, for 75 years, to Barbara Young Simms and was the father of five children, four of whom now survive him - Albert III, Margaret, Frank and Mary along with thirteen grandchildren, twelve of whom survive him and thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his daughter Leslie and grandson Jesse. Well known as a true gentleman, he also had a wicked sense of humor which people admired greatly and enjoyed immensely. He was devoted to his family, the people of New Mexico, the Albuquerque community and, in-particular to advancing the educational needs and resources of young boys and girls in NM and CO. He loved hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren on family farms and ranches in NM and CO. We are deeply saddened by his loss but take great comfort knowing that he and our mother are now re-united. He will be sorely missed! A private family service will be held at a later date.

ALBERT GALLATIN SIMMS II, M.D. Albert Gallatin Simms II was born in Albuquerque, NM on September 15, 1920. He knew at the age of nine that his life's calling was to be a medical doctor. He was a graduate of the University of New Mexico and the Columbia School of Medicine. After serving as a surgeon in the Army Air Corps in World War II, he entered a four-year surgical residency at the Roosevelt Hospital in New York City. He returned to Albuquerque where he spent his entire career practicing general surgery. He loved his profession and was always proud to have operated on anyone in need regardless of their ability to pay their medical bill, and that was fine with him. He was a devoted husband, for 75 years, to Barbara Young Simms and was the father of five children, four of whom now survive him - Albert III, Margaret, Frank and Mary along with thirteen grandchildren, twelve of whom survive him and thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his daughter Leslie and grandson Jesse. Well known as a true gentleman, he also had a wicked sense of humor which people admired greatly and enjoyed immensely. He was devoted to his family, the people of New Mexico, the Albuquerque community and, in-particular to advancing the educational needs and resources of young boys and girls in NM and CO. He loved hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren on family farms and ranches in NM and CO. We are deeply saddened by his loss but take great comfort knowing that he and our mother are now re-united. He will be sorely missed! A private family service will be held at a later date. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close