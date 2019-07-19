Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT J. (A.J.) ROBISON. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

ALBERT J. ROBISON (A.J.) Albert J. Robison (A.J.), beloved husband and father, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on July 8, 2019 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Albert was born in Claude, Texas on September 12, 1940, moving to Las Vegas, New Mexico at age 10 and lived in New Mexico for the remainder of his life. He enlisted in the United States Navy following high school and attributed his military service as the foundation for his success in later life. Following his military service, he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from New Mexico State University and a Master's degree in Business Administration from UNM. He began his career as a young electrical engineer with PNM, eventually becoming Vice President and Chief Financial Officer until his retirement. Following retirement, he served in the positions of Financial Workout Specialist, Acting President, and Chief Executive Officer for Big Rivers Electric Corporation, an electric generation and transmission utility located in Henderson, Kentucky. He was active in business, professional, and community organizations, and served on the Board of St. Vincent's Hospital where he was instrumental in the merge of St. Vincent's Hospital with Christus Health System. He is survived by his wife, Joan Michelle Hodge of Santa Fe, son Justin Robison and wife Allison of Santa Fe, son William Robison of Santa Fe, daughters Alexis Davis of Albuquerque, and Laura Agra, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and his sister Elmerine Everett, of Dripping Springs, Texas. Surviving grandchildren are Isaac and Andres Robison of Santa Fe and Ricardo Agra of Baton Rouge. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to The United Church of Santa Fe or . Memorial Services in Albert's honor are scheduled for Friday, July 26, at ten a.m. at The United Church of Santa Fe, 1804 Arroyo Chamiso Road (corner of St. Michael's Drive and Arroyo Chamiso) with the Reverend Talitha Arnold as Celebrant. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 21, 2019

