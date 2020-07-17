1/2
Albert Louis Montano
ALBERT LOUIS MONTANO Albert Louis Montano passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 4, 2020. A memorial service will take place on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe Chapel. Funeral Services for Albert will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Anne's Catholic Church with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 9:00 a.m., funeral mass beginning promptly following at 10:00 a.m. To view the full obituary and to sign the online guest register for Albert at www.RiversideFunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
(505) 395-9150
