ALBERT GABBY/SMILEY MONTOYA Our dear beloved Albert "Gabby/Smiley" Montoya of Santa Fe went to be with our Lord on Thursday August 27th, 2020. Albert, 81, was born on November 6, 1938 to Oswaldo and Rafaelita Montoya. He was an Alumni of St. Michael's High School, retired from the US Navy and NM State HWY Dept. He was a former President and active member of the Santa Fe Fiesta Council. Albert was a mentor to many and cared deeply about his community, he coached and trained many boxers throughout the years. Preceded in death by wife Antonia, son Joseph "JoJo", son in-law Darby Valencia, parents Oswaldo and Rafaelita, in-laws Flora and Luis Leyba Jr., grandchildren Marcus and Ivy, siblings Lawrence, Michael; Marie and husband Gilbert. Survived by his companion Elfa Archuleta, children John (Deb), Jessica, Jeffery, Jacob, James (Karen), 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, siblings Suki (Jose), Carla, Joseph (Maxine), Frances (Joe), Jerry, Steve (Margret), Marian (Tom), Patti (Dave), the Leyba Family, and numerous relatives and friends. Viewing will take place at Rivera Family Kiva Chapel on Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020 at 6 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Thursday Sept. 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Santa Maria de la Pazz. Mass will be available for viewing live feed via twitter twitter.com/SMDLPaz
