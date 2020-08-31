1/2
Albert "Gabby/Smiley" Montoya
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALBERT GABBY/SMILEY MONTOYA Our dear beloved Albert "Gabby/Smiley" Montoya of Santa Fe went to be with our Lord on Thursday August 27th, 2020. Albert, 81, was born on November 6, 1938 to Oswaldo and Rafaelita Montoya. He was an Alumni of St. Michael's High School, retired from the US Navy and NM State HWY Dept. He was a former President and active member of the Santa Fe Fiesta Council. Albert was a mentor to many and cared deeply about his community, he coached and trained many boxers throughout the years. Preceded in death by wife Antonia, son Joseph "JoJo", son in-law Darby Valencia, parents Oswaldo and Rafaelita, in-laws Flora and Luis Leyba Jr., grandchildren Marcus and Ivy, siblings Lawrence, Michael; Marie and husband Gilbert. Survived by his companion Elfa Archuleta, children John (Deb), Jessica, Jeffery, Jacob, James (Karen), 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, siblings Suki (Jose), Carla, Joseph (Maxine), Frances (Joe), Jerry, Steve (Margret), Marian (Tom), Patti (Dave), the Leyba Family, and numerous relatives and friends. Viewing will take place at Rivera Family Kiva Chapel on Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020 at 6 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Thursday Sept. 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Santa Maria de la Pazz. Mass will be available for viewing live feed via twitter twitter.com/SMDLPaz Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved