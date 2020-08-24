1/1
ALBERT PACHECO
ALBERT PACHECO It is with great sadness that we announce our beloved Albert Pacheco passed away on August 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness, at the age of 50. He was born September 15, 1969. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Ella Trujillo, stepson Michael Lovato, and nephew David Apodaca. He is survived by his mother Patricia Garcia, son Patrick (Sara) Lovato, grandchildren Vince Michael and Alina, mother of his son, Michele Lovato, sisters Veronica Pacheco and Carmella (Joe) Apodaca and family, Beverly (Ken) Trujillo and family, Godchild Melody Apodaca, many family members and great friends. Services are pending due to COVID-19.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
