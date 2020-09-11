ALBERT PENA Albert Pena, 77, was called home to rest with our Heavenly Father on September 3, 2020. He was born in Galisteo, NM to Pedro and Ursula Pena on May 9, 1943. Albert was a bachelor and lifelong resident of Santa Fe, NM. He was employed by the City of Santa Fe for many years and later by the State of New Mexico, Department of Human Services until he retired. He received many commendations and recognitions for the excellent quality of his work. Albert had many friends among his colleagues. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Ursula Pena; brothers, Rufino Pena, Joe Dan Pena, and Andy Pena. He is survived by his brother, Clyde Pena (Mary); sisters, Fabiola Pena (sons Gilbert and David), Stella Ortiz (Roberto); sisters-in-law, Priscilla Pena, Sara Pena, and Grace Pena; 17 nieces and 6 nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Albert is a kind and loving soul. He was always quiet and didn't give an opinion unless asked, but he was always ready to help at the time of need. He will be missed and forever be in our hearts. Love and miss you, Albert. Thanks to Mary Helen and all the Rivera Family Funeral Home Staff. Thanks to the Santa Fe Care Nursing Home staff for the love and care given to Albert and family. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. and Interment will take place following the Mass at Galisteo Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing is required. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com