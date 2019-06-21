Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT W. CARRILLO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALBERT W ABBEY CARRILLO NOVEMBER 26, 1946 - JUNE 13, 2019 Abbey Carrillo a native Santa Fean passed away peacefully at home on June 13th surrounded by his loving family. After a courageous battle with a sudden illness the lord took him home. Abbey proudly served in the US Army. He began his career working for The City of Santa Fe & NM State Parks in the electrical trade. He went on to establish his own company "Abbey's AAA Electric" serving our local community for 20 years. He was a mentor to so many; teaching them the importance of good morals and a strong work ethic. Abbey loved being outdoors, spending time with family/friends and camping. Horseshoe tournaments became a 27 year tradition at Dalton Canyon. Many people will recall their special memories of these cherished moments. He also had a passion for the game of golf. Every Sunday was booked to watch golf tournaments or play a few rounds himself. He also spent his time supporting and cheering on his grandchildren at various sporting events. He will be remembered as a fun loving person with good times, many jokes and laughs, and accepting of everyone who crossed his path. He showed love, support, passion, and respect to everyone he knew. He was preceded in death by his parents Andres & Amy Carrillo, brother Manuel Carrillo and sister Florence Sanchez. Abbey will be lovingly remembered by his wife Virginia Carrillo of 47 years, sister Consuelo Pena (husband Pete), Brother Edward Carrillo (wife Margie), daughters Anita Carrillo, Sarah & husband Chris Lopez, grandchildren Felicia & husband James Dominguez, Daniel Ray Miranda, Virginia Miranda, Santiago Lopez, Christopher Lopez, great-grandchildren Isaiah & Mia Dominguez, and several nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends. Services will be held on June 27, 2019 at The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. The rosary will be recited at 10am and mass of Christian burial at 11am. Interment will immediately follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 pm.

ALBERT W ABBEY CARRILLO NOVEMBER 26, 1946 - JUNE 13, 2019 Abbey Carrillo a native Santa Fean passed away peacefully at home on June 13th surrounded by his loving family. After a courageous battle with a sudden illness the lord took him home. Abbey proudly served in the US Army. He began his career working for The City of Santa Fe & NM State Parks in the electrical trade. He went on to establish his own company "Abbey's AAA Electric" serving our local community for 20 years. He was a mentor to so many; teaching them the importance of good morals and a strong work ethic. Abbey loved being outdoors, spending time with family/friends and camping. Horseshoe tournaments became a 27 year tradition at Dalton Canyon. Many people will recall their special memories of these cherished moments. He also had a passion for the game of golf. Every Sunday was booked to watch golf tournaments or play a few rounds himself. He also spent his time supporting and cheering on his grandchildren at various sporting events. He will be remembered as a fun loving person with good times, many jokes and laughs, and accepting of everyone who crossed his path. He showed love, support, passion, and respect to everyone he knew. He was preceded in death by his parents Andres & Amy Carrillo, brother Manuel Carrillo and sister Florence Sanchez. Abbey will be lovingly remembered by his wife Virginia Carrillo of 47 years, sister Consuelo Pena (husband Pete), Brother Edward Carrillo (wife Margie), daughters Anita Carrillo, Sarah & husband Chris Lopez, grandchildren Felicia & husband James Dominguez, Daniel Ray Miranda, Virginia Miranda, Santiago Lopez, Christopher Lopez, great-grandchildren Isaiah & Mia Dominguez, and several nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends. Services will be held on June 27, 2019 at The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. The rosary will be recited at 10am and mass of Christian burial at 11am. Interment will immediately follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 pm. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close