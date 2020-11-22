ALEX JOSE MAESTAS
Alex Jose Maestas passed away on November 14, 2020. His huge smile, personality, warm heart, kindness, and the love for his family and friends will be greatly missed by many.
Alex was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on August 15, 1991. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary C. Maestas, and his maternal grandfather, Ramon A. Larranaga. He is survived by his mother Cristina Dominguez and his step- father Guy Dominguez, his father Manuel Maestas and step-mom Trish Maestas, his sister DeAnza Maestas (Kainai), brother Greg Maestas, step-sister Sarah Dominguez (Donald), special niece Layla Garduno and nephew Santino Garduno, his maternal grandmother Eva Larranaga Padilla and grandfather Mel Padilla, his paternal grandfather Jose D. Maestas, his aunt Ernestina (Charles) Martinez, uncle Ramon Larranaga (Stephanie), aunt Juliette (Eddie) Davis, aunt Arlene (Leonard) Manzanares, aunt Alisha Maestas, cousins Caleb Davis, Joshua (Hannah) Davis, Jordan Davis (Elle), Ronnie Gonzales, Jeremy (LouDonna) Gonzales, Melanie (Ryan) Baca, Melinda Martinez (Nico), Miquela Larranaga (Niko), and Augustine Larranaga, and many more cousins, and special friend and girlfriend Alexandra Murphy.
Alex attended Cristo Rey, St. Francis, Gonzales, DeVargas Jr. High, Alameda, Santa Fe High, and NMSU, where he made many friends. We would like to thank all the wonderful people who reached out to us and shared their wonderful memories. Alex will be in our hearts forever.
Due to Covid-19, rosary and funeral services will be held sometime in August of 2021, which at that time we will repost this obituary in the SF New Mexican, with detailed information regarding funeral services and on facebook. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Gonzales, Jeremy Gonzales, Caleb Davis, Jordan Davis, Augustine Larranaga, and Greg Maestas, honorary pallbearers will be Zach Diaz, Patrick Baca, Julio Rascon, and Daniel Lury.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life Link at: thelifelink.org
in memory of Alex Maestas. Let us stop the abuse of alcohol and drugs.