1/2
Alex Jose Maestas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALEX JOSE MAESTAS

Alex Jose Maestas passed away on November 14, 2020. His huge smile, personality, warm heart, kindness, and the love for his family and friends will be greatly missed by many.
Alex was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on August 15, 1991. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary C. Maestas, and his maternal grandfather, Ramon A. Larranaga. He is survived by his mother Cristina Dominguez and his step- father Guy Dominguez, his father Manuel Maestas and step-mom Trish Maestas, his sister DeAnza Maestas (Kainai), brother Greg Maestas, step-sister Sarah Dominguez (Donald), special niece Layla Garduno and nephew Santino Garduno, his maternal grandmother Eva Larranaga Padilla and grandfather Mel Padilla, his paternal grandfather Jose D. Maestas, his aunt Ernestina (Charles) Martinez, uncle Ramon Larranaga (Stephanie), aunt Juliette (Eddie) Davis, aunt Arlene (Leonard) Manzanares, aunt Alisha Maestas, cousins Caleb Davis, Joshua (Hannah) Davis, Jordan Davis (Elle), Ronnie Gonzales, Jeremy (LouDonna) Gonzales, Melanie (Ryan) Baca, Melinda Martinez (Nico), Miquela Larranaga (Niko), and Augustine Larranaga, and many more cousins, and special friend and girlfriend Alexandra Murphy.
Alex attended Cristo Rey, St. Francis, Gonzales, DeVargas Jr. High, Alameda, Santa Fe High, and NMSU, where he made many friends. We would like to thank all the wonderful people who reached out to us and shared their wonderful memories. Alex will be in our hearts forever.
Due to Covid-19, rosary and funeral services will be held sometime in August of 2021, which at that time we will repost this obituary in the SF New Mexican, with detailed information regarding funeral services and on facebook. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Gonzales, Jeremy Gonzales, Caleb Davis, Jordan Davis, Augustine Larranaga, and Greg Maestas, honorary pallbearers will be Zach Diaz, Patrick Baca, Julio Rascon, and Daniel Lury.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life Link at: thelifelink.org in memory of Alex Maestas. Let us stop the abuse of alcohol and drugs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved